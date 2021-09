ORIHUELA’S palm trees are now covered by a local bylaw.

This provides a legal framework for the Palmeral forest’s upkeep, conservation and promotion, explained Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio.

Although specifically aimed at the Palmeral, the same regulations also apply to all palm trees located in Orihuela.

“It is essential to safeguard palms everywhere in the city,” Aparicio said.

“This will help to protect the Palmeral and ensure that it remains strong and healthy.”