MORE than 12,000 passengers have now used the AVE high speed train between Elche and Madrid.

Mayor Carlos Gonzalez pointed out that the train only began to operate last February when the pandemic was at its height. “These are positive figures,” he said.

Gonzalez added that it was necessary to “give more visibility” to the station especially in regions with strong links to the Vega Baja and Vinalopo areas, like Madrid and Albacete.