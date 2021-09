EIGHTY PER CENT of the Valencia Community’s over-12s are now fully vaccinated against Covid.

Meanwhile, the region’s 133 large-scale vaccination centres no longer require a prior appointment, announced Ana Barcelo, the Generalitat’s Health department head.

“The immunisation process will be available to the public until the end of September,” Barcelo said.

These centres will then close, but those who have not yet been vaccinated can do so at their local primary care centre.