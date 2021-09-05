Malaga City Council starts clearing the Guadalmedina

THE City Council of Malaga has initiated a clearing operation to clean up the riverbed of the Guadalmedina, which has become severely overgrown



Malaga City Council started this Friday, September 3, the clearing operation of part of the Guadalmedina riverbed, heeding the warnings voiced by experts from the University of Malaga in relation to the risk that it poses in the event of heavy rainfall, something that was also highlighted by the SUR earlier in the week, and which has obviously had the desired effect of initiating this action.

Teresa Porras, the Councillor for Operational Services, took the time to inform SUR of the launch of the emergency processing of a minor contract valued at €17,900 for a company to remove the larger vegetation in the coming weeks.

It was the SUR who had reported last Wednesday, September 1, that the Guadalmedina faced the rainy season turned into a jungle, in which there are trees already grown to several metres high, and reed beds that in the event of flash-flooding could compromise the drainage capacity of the river, as it collects the contributions of several other streams as they all converge in the city.

The water emanating from the construction of two skyscrapers on the land occupied by the Martiricos trail has allegedly contributed to this proliferation of bushes, and a report carried out by the City Council’s Civil Protection service last spring considered the need to carry out “clearing actions in general through the centre of the riverbed, preserving the riverside vegetation”.

In previous years, the Consistory had already carried out part of the clearing and cleaning of river and stream channels on this date to facilitate the evacuation of water in winter, however, a conflict with the company that was awarded this service has now led to this type of large-scale intervention for now, as reported by diariosur.es.

