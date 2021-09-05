Lack of Ryanair flights from East Midlands for 2022.

East Midlands airport have issued a statement explaining why there seems to be a lack of Ryanair flights from the airport for 2022. At the moment holidaymakers are able to book flights to destinations such as Spain, the Canary Islands and Ireland right up until Christmas 2021.

According to Leicestershire live, other airports owned by the Manchester Airport group have flights running into 2022, at least until next August. This includes both Manchester Airport and Stansted Airport that are owned by the group.

Customers have highlighted the fact that East Midlands airport seems to be lacking flights. One person said: “If you go on the Ryanair website and check any destination, nothing is scheduled from January 2022 onwards (other than a couple of flights to random airports like Knock).”

It seems that at the moment Ryanair is in negotiation with multiple airports in the UK for their 2022 contracts and it appears that this includes East Midlands airport too.

A spokesperson for East Midlands airport explained that they are confident that for 2022 they will “benefit from” Ryanair flights.

The spokesman said: “Ryanair is a valued customer of MAG (which owns and operates Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports).

“MAG has regular conversations with Ryanair about services from all three airports and we are confident that East Midlands customers will benefit from the airline’s wide network of routes in 2022.”

