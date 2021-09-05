Investigations have started into one of the UK’s private PCR test providers over a “possible breach of consumer law”.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced the opening of a formal investigation into a “possible breach of consumer law” by one of the largest private PCR test providers.

It has launched its probe into a company called Expert Medicals after receiving numerous complaints. However, the CMA has made no decision yet as to whether the company is breaking the law.

The CMA said the allegations against Expert Medicals are that it has not provided tests and results in a timely manner and continually, has failed to respond to customer complaints and has refused to issue refunds when due.

Reported to be one of the largest providers of PCR travel tests in the UK this summer, the firm has been the subject of a high number of complaints to Citizens Advice and the CMA from the public.

It has also now been revealed that the company now no longer appears on the list of testing providers who self-declare that they meet the government’s minimum standards for Covid-19 testing.

With advertised prices as low as just £28 – €33- including postage and packing, for Day 2 and 8 PCR test kits, Expert Medicals had lured many thousands of returnees to the UK to book with it.

The CMA has also written to a further 19 test providers warning them to improve their pricing information or risk similar action in the future.

The UK government vowed in August this year to clamp down on more than 80 “cowboy” Covid testing companies accused of misleading travellers over prices.

To counteract this, the number of accredited testing firms on the government’s official list of providers for international travel has now risen to 68.

