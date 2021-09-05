Increase in abandoned cats and dogs fill zoo in Sevilla

An increase in abandoned cats and dogs in the region have again filled a Zoo in Sevilla, Spain.

Sevilla City Council, through the Municipal Center for Animal Protection and Control of the Delegation of Social Welfare and Employment and Comprehensive Plans for Social Transformation, has managed to take care of 1,809 animals into its facilities, which represents an increase compared to 2020.

So far, in 2021, compounds have experienced an increase in animals housed compared to pre-pandemic levels and to date, a total of 1,809 animals have been accepted.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Regarding the success rate, made up of the animals adopted and returned to their owners, it has gone from 76% for cats in 2018 to 82% in 2021 and from 85% for dogs to 88% in the same period.

“Despite being data that is above the national average, according to the Affinity Foundation report published in 2021 -which places this rate at 69% and 76% for dogs and cats, respectively-, we cannot conform ourselves and we must continue working to increase them ”, explained the delegate for Social Welfare, Employment and comprehensive plans for social transformation, Juan Manuel Flores.

“During 2021 there has been a large decrease in the number of dogs rescued from public roads. These animals are usually found lost and scavenging for food, although there are also cases of stray animals (without a recognized owner) or simply abandoned pets.

“One of our greatest concerns is the fight against abandonment, therefore, and following the recommendations indicated in this regard by professionals and animal associations, the animals that leave the Municipal Center for Animal Protection and Control are identified through the implementation of the corresponding microchip and the appropriate health passport is issued where the vaccines that are administered are recorded.

“Likewise, since the beginning of the year and as another measure in the fight against abandonment, the animals that are given up for adoption have been sterilized, so that unwanted litters are not produced,” explained Flores who also added that the possibility of increasing the financial aid for the 2022 annuity is being studied.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.