Go-ahead for Cala Mosca

ORIHUELA councillors from the Partido Popular and Ciudadanos parties have voted in favour of constructing 2,274 properties at Cala Mosca.

Both parties argued that the 1990 Town Plan (PGOU) classified the land for building, which was later approved by the Plan Parcial development in 1995.

Plans to build on the last unbuilt tract of land along the Orihuela coast was an “aberration” and an “act of urban violence” according to the PSOE and Cambiemos parties which voted against a project.

Cambiemos spokesm Carlos Bernabe warned that the development would deplete the coast’s water supply, threaten the area’s wildlife and vegetation and seriously affect traffic.

Bob Houliston, a councillor for the CLARO party also drew attention to the effect on the N-332.

“This road is already congested at several times of the year, especially in the months of July and August, causing delays, traffic jams and frustration,” he said.

Houliston pointed out that the Ministry of Transport has already stated that the Cala Mosca building project would mean an additional 2,000 vehicles.

“It has only one direct exit to the N332 and the Ministry has said that it will take all legal measures at its disposal to reverse the decision of Orihuela’s municipal government,” the CLARO councillor said.