Get connected

REGIONAL president Ximo Puig called on the national government to improve the Valencian Community’s communications and railways.

Puig was speaking during Transport minister Raquel Sanchez’s visit to Elche where she presented Madrid’s plans for helping municipalities to introduce low-emission zones, computerisation and sustainable urban transport.

“Assisting sustainable mobility will help to fast-track essential infrastructure projects to make the Valencian Community one of Europe’s most prosperous regions,” Puig declared.

The Generalitat president went on to refer specifically to the Mediterranean Corridor linking the Iberian Peninsula with the Hungarian-Ukrainian border.

“This project, historically requested by Valencians, would link cities while improving passenger and freight connections with Europe,” Puig said.

“It would put the Community at the forefront of Europe,” the regional president added, before commenting on the equally vital need for a rail link with Alicante airport and improvements to the local train network.

Raquel Sanchez stressed during her Elche visit the national government’s intention of speeding up the procedures necessary for an airport rail connection and prioritising improvements to the service provided by local trains.

Earlier, she and Puig had a private meeting that was afterwards described as “cordial and fruitful.”

The Generalitat president assured Sanchez that the regional government’s Cabinet, the Consell, would “row in the same direction” with the region’s municipalities to make the Community one of the most prosperous in Europe.

Sanchez and Puig have now agreed to meet again next month for an in-depth analysis of important infrastructure operations that are the responsibility of the Ministry.