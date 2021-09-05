Former Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding dies of breast cancer aged 39.

Sadly, Sarah was diagnosed last August with advanced breast cancer. She had undergone treatment included a mastectomy and chemotherapy, but mum Marie confirmed today, Sunday, September 5, that Sarah had sadly passed away.

Sarah’s mum Marie shared the tragic news on Sarah’s Instagram page and said: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day.

“She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.- Marie x”.

Speaking to the Sun a friend said: “Sarah slipped away with her family around her.

“She was very much loved.”

