First man to have a hand transplant dies aged 69. Clint Hallam became famous across the world in 1998 after receiving the world’s first hand transplant.

In 1998 Hallam underwent pioneering surgery in France’s Lyon, when he became the first person in the world to ever have a hand transplanted. Sadly though he has died aged 69.

According to the Daily Mail Hallam had lied to doctors when he was injured and had claimed that his hand had been damaged in a domestic accident. Later it is discovered that in fact he was a conman and has suffered an accident with a chainsaw. He had reportedly managed to cut himself during a fall in a prison in New Zealand.

The hand transplant was successful and he became famous across the world. Sadly though he was not able to adjust to the transplanted hand and after refusing to take his medication the hand was rejected by his body. The hand had been donated by a man who died during a motorbike accident.

Sadly, due to the rejection the hand was amputated by Dr Nadey Hakim, in 2001. Hakim had been one of the original medical team to transplant the hand in the first place.

Hakim told the Daily Mail: “Anyone who is a pioneer like Clint should be admired for being the first to undergo a new medical procedure. I am sorry to hear of his death.”

