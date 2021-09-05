Enrique Iglesias announces his retirement

SPANISH pop star Enrique Iglesias has announced that he will retire from the music business with the release of his ‘Final’ album



This Friday, September 3, Spanish pop star Enrique Iglesias announced that on September 17, he will release what will be the eleventh and last album of his musical career, aptly titled ‘Final’, “It will have volume 1 and volume 2, but it is the last. I am at that moment in my life, that chapter of my life, which I think is the right time to stop”, he explained.

Enrique broke the news in a talk broadcast on the internet, where he was accompanied by the Puerto Rican superstar, Ricky Martin, and the Colombian singing star, Sebastian Yatra, with whom he begins a North American tour at the end of this month, and who were both clearly surprised when they heard him make his announcment.

“The title ‘Final’ has a lot of meaning. I try to tell you that it could be my last album. It is not something I have thought about in recent months, but in recent years. I’m never going to stop making music and writing songs, I love it, but I’m going to do it another way, not necessarily packaged as an album”.

His last studio album, ‘Sex and Love’, was released back in 2014, and since then he has launched numerous collaborations with other artists, including the recent song “Me Pase”, with Puerto Rican reggaeton artist, Farruko, as a preview of this long-awaited new album.

During the talk broadcast, as the vocalists responded to a series of questions sent by fans, Iglesias said, “I feel good about the album, I’ve been working on it for a while, it takes me forever to make albums. I’m very excited”.

The writer of huge hits like ‘Bailamos’, and “Hero”, assured that he had been thinking about a kind of musical withdrawal since 2015, and that is why he considered that the shared tour, which begins in Las Vegas on September 25, and will tour the United States and Canada, is going to be “special”, as reported by laoiniondemalaga.es.

