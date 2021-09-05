Easily taken in

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Easily taken in
CYBER-CRIME: Online fraud is increasing Photo credit: Pixabay

APPROXIMATELY a quarter of the official complaints currently received by Elche police arise from internet crimes.

Online fraud is increasingly common, said police sources, who added that some offences were often hard to resolve when the amounts involved were small or if the swindlers were located outside the country.

According to a 2019 Ministry of the Interior report on internet crime inside Spain, the Valencian Community was a favourite target of cyber-criminals after Cataluña, Madrid and Andalucia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The same survey found that 52.3 per cent of their victims were males aged between 26 and 40 who were frequently taken in by online fraud and phishing but were also susceptible to threats, coercion and computer hacking.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here