Claims that Harry and Meghan have requested a meeting with the Queen

IT HAS been claimed that Harry and Meghan have reached out to Her Majesty the Queen requesting a meeting with her if they fly back to the UK



Harry and Meghan have allegedly reached out to the Queen and asked if she would like to meet baby Lilibet in the next few weeks, with the Sussexes apparently offering to fly to Britain to meet up with Her Majesty, according to sources of The Sun.

IF this was to ever materialise, it would be Meghan’s first time setting foot back in the country since Megxit happened back in March 2020, and senior staff at Windsor Castle are reported to be stunned by this request, considering the treatment the couple has dished out to the Royal Family during the past few months.

It has been suggested that Harry made “olive branch” calls to his grandmother, as they were planning four-month-old Lilibet’s christening, and might have Windsor Castle in mind for that, while insiders reportedly told the paper that they believed Harry would not want to visit until after his 37th birthday, on September 15.

Harry’s memoir is also on the horizon next year, and The Sun has already recently reported on how the Queen’s aides are said to be preparing themselves for new claims that might be made in his book by getting “lawyered up” in advance.

A source allegedly told the newspaper, “Harry and Meghan have made this offer, but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen, but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year”.

They continued, “Her Majesty’s staff have not responded so far. In fact, there has also been discussion about Christmas – and whether an invitation should be sent to Harry and Meghan, after they spurned one last year”, adding, “The Queen is still very fond of Harry, and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie, but courtiers are surprised by the move, especially from Meghan, after what has happened”.

Omid Scobie, the royal biographer has assured that the Queen met in private with Harry twice when he was back in Britain for his mother’s statue unveiling, and that he also had conciliatory phone conversations with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother William.