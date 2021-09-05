All according to plan

ON TIME: Palacio de los Deportes will be ready for December championships Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA town hall insisted that modernising the Palacio de los Deportes sports centre will be finished on schedule.

Mayor Eduardo Dolon maintained that the renovations would be ready for the Women’s Handball World Championships in December.

Both he and Victor Costa Mazon, director general of the municipality’s Public Works and Projects, declared that the work would be finished without going over the town hall’s €5.5 million budget allocation.

Clerk of Works Carlos Brugaras admitted that they were faced with a “heroic” deadline for a very ambition project that the building contractors would need to carry out in record time.

Brugaras also pointed out that the sports centre had borne the brunt of “enormous” daily use throughout the 20 years of its existence.

Dolon added that once finished, the comprehensive repairs would turn the Palacio de los Deportes into an “exemplary” sports centre capable of attracting national and international competitions of the highest level.


