4-year-old boy dies after being bitten by a dog in Córdoba

A 4-year-old boy has died after being bitten by a dog while he slept early this Sunday, September 5, in Lucena (Córdoba), according to a report from the Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

Witnesses alerted the emergency 112 services at around 3.12 am in the morning, on Sunday, September 5, to report that a four-year-old minor had been bitten by a dog (Belgian Malinois breed) in a farmhouse located on the Los Llanos road, whci is located between Rute and Lucena, kilometre 4.

The dog, according to one witness, belongs to the boy’s own family. According to Lucena Local Police, the little boy, whose initials are DCQ, was the son of a young couple who looked after security in the farmhouse and lived in a small house supplied by the owners of the farm.

The mother of the child is a native of Lucena and the man is of Colombian origin. The parents had put their son to bed, but at some point in the morning, the dog entered his bedroom and attacked him so badly that the wounds ended up killing him.

The child had been immediately transferred to a health centre in the municipality by a private vehicle. The health services of the Junta de Andalucía later certified his death, according to 112, and the doctor on duty this morning.

The National Police have now taken charge of the investigations, after other organisations, the Local Police and an attached unit of the Autonomous Police had earlier intervened.

Are Belgian Malinois considered an aggressive breed?

A strong, rugged dog, the Belgian Malinois exhibits a wide range of temperament and aggressiveness. This breed is not suitable for households with small, erratic children. The Belgian Malinois is a working breed with needs only an experienced owner can meet.

