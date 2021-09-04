Police seize 10 tons of contraband tobacco and 36,000 cigarette packets in Sevilla.

Spanish authorities released striking footage on Friday, September 3, of police officers, with their guns drawn, raiding several properties and seizing huge amounts of contraband tobacco and illegal firearms, in an operation that spanned both Spain and Portugal.

Police arrested 18 people in Spain and five in Portugal as part of a major operation. In the raid, they seized more than 10 tons of contraband tobacco and 36,000 illegally produced cigarette packets.

At one point in the video, an officer pulls out a meter-long shotgun from one of the suspects’ wardrobes and clocks the weapon several times to unload it. A middle-aged Caucasian-looking man (pink shirt) is then handcuffed and placed under custody.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



More police rummage through drawers in one of the bedrooms of the raided property and find a hidden handgun and ammunition.

Boxes containing thousands of cigarette packets were seized in the bust, which took place in the southern Spanish town of Sevilla.

Police said that the criminal organization owned two “clandestine factories” in the towns of Montellano and Lebrija, where they carried out illegal activity by “handling and storing tobacco” to obtain an “important economic benefit.”

Spanish authorities have seemingly had their hands full of large drug busts of late, releasing aerial footage of a drug bust seizing over 6,000 cannabis plants in a national park in Catalonia on Friday. They also released a video on Wednesday of a Europol drug bust, also in Catalonia, which saw the arrest of 107 suspects.

Read more:

Swedish Mafia drugs gang amasses a fortune on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The National Police in Spain, in one of their most successful investigations of the year, have uncovered a massive illegal drugs operation that involved the transfer of substances by removal lorries between San Pedro Alcántara in Spain and Sweden.

The profits generated in the Nordic country reverted to the purchase of super-luxury real estate in some of the best areas in Marbella, Estepona or Benahavís.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.