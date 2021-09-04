Wanted Russian criminal arrested at Barcelona’s El Prat airport

By
Chris King
-
0
Wanted Russian criminal arrested at Barcelona's El Prat airport
Wanted Russian criminal arrested at Barcelona's El Prat airport. image: wikipedia

A HIGH-LEVEL wanted Russian criminal has been arrested by the National Police in Barcelona as he entered El Prat airport using a fake Ukrainian passport

As reported by the National Police on Thursday, September 2, officers at Barcelona’s El Prat airport have arrested a high-level thief wanted by the Russian authorities, classified as a “thief in law”, a qualification used in Russia to describe the highest level of alleged violent and influential criminals.

Levan Sukhumsky had escaped from a Russian court in December 2020 while facing fifteen years in prison, he took advantage of the guards removing his handcuffs before his trial, to go to the toilet, subsequently making his escape from the building in Vladimir.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The criminal had been placed on the wanted list, and thanks to a collaboration with the Georgia Police, the National Police at El Prat had been tracking Sukhumsky movements and were aware that he was flying in using a fake Ukrainian passport, with the alleged intention of setting up and continuing his business anonymously in Spain, but was promptly arrested on arrival in Barcelona.

As reported by the portal on organized crime ‘PrimeCrime’, Sukhumsky spent four years in the ‘Vladimirsky Tsentral’ on charges of drug crimes and forgery of documents, and after his release, while he was awaiting deportation to Georgia, Russian investigators opened a case against him under the article on occupying the highest position in the criminal hierarchy (Article 210.1 of the Criminal Code), for which he faced up to 15 years in prison, as reported by moncloa.com.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here