Wanted Russian criminal arrested at Barcelona’s El Prat airport

A HIGH-LEVEL wanted Russian criminal has been arrested by the National Police in Barcelona as he entered El Prat airport using a fake Ukrainian passport



As reported by the National Police on Thursday, September 2, officers at Barcelona’s El Prat airport have arrested a high-level thief wanted by the Russian authorities, classified as a “thief in law”, a qualification used in Russia to describe the highest level of alleged violent and influential criminals.

Levan Sukhumsky had escaped from a Russian court in December 2020 while facing fifteen years in prison, he took advantage of the guards removing his handcuffs before his trial, to go to the toilet, subsequently making his escape from the building in Vladimir.

The criminal had been placed on the wanted list, and thanks to a collaboration with the Georgia Police, the National Police at El Prat had been tracking Sukhumsky movements and were aware that he was flying in using a fake Ukrainian passport, with the alleged intention of setting up and continuing his business anonymously in Spain, but was promptly arrested on arrival in Barcelona.