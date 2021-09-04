Three speed controls installed on Fuengirola's main seafront road

FUENGIROLA Town Hall has installed three speed controls along the main Rey de España seafront road



Isabel Gonzalez, the Councillor for Mobility in Fuengirola Town Hall, accompanied by Antonio Hernandez, the Chief of the Local Police, announced this Friday, September 3, that the Consistory has installed speed gauges in three points of the town’s seafront road, in order to reinforce the prevention and control measures for traffic circulation on that particular road.

This measure has been implemented as the result of a recent tragic accident in which a 40-year-old cyclist died after being run over on the Rey de España promenade, when a high-end Mercedes vehicle rammed his bicycle, running over the cyclist, and damaging two other passenger cars.

“We have been making Fuengirola a town for everyone for years, with a space where pedestrians and drivers of any vehicle can circulate safely, as proved by the numerous initiatives in terms of reinforcing road safety that we have implemented over all these years. Although we are always attentive to what initiatives we can take to reinforce road safety”, said Ms Gonzalez.

To carry out this study, the Local Police have placed three speed control points using gauges. These tools record the number of vehicles that pass through each point, as well as the speed at which they pass, in one direction or another, and inform the driver of this data in real-time. In addition, the device stores this data and allows those responsible for the Municipal Traffic Unit to know the percentage of vehicles that travel along the promenade, at or above the permitted speed.

“We have implemented the system a few days ago, and the first data indicate that around 80 per cent of the vehicles that pass through these points do so below 30kph, which is the maximum speed allowed for many years on the promenade. The objective, once a more representative period has passed, is to analyze these data, the accident rate, and detected infractions, to implement measures that reinforce the security of this and other areas of the town”, added the councillor, while pointing out that Fuengirola was one of the first municipalities to lower the maximum speed on its main road arteries to 30kph, as reported by malagahoy.es.

