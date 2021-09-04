This weekend will see a campaign by the DGT against motorcycles

THE General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) will carry out a campaign this weekend against motorcycles on Malaga’s interurban roads



The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has announced it will conduct a special control and surveillance campaign for motorcycles this weekend with the support and collaboration of the Guardia Civil Traffic Group on interurban roads in Malaga.

In a statement, the Government Sub-delegation in Malaga reveals that the number of motorcycles registered in the province at the end of 2020 was 173,684, which is 14.03 per cent of the total number of registered vehicles, which currently totals 1,238,348.

According to DGT data, in the period from January 1 to June 30 of this year, of the 405 accidents with victims that have occurred on roads in the province of Malaga, 63 of them involved motorcycles, representing 15.56 per cent of the total, and out of the 63, three were fatalities, 13 hospitalised injuries, and 66 non-hospitalised injuries.

The average age of the deceased was 41 years, dropping to 34 years of age in the hospitalised wounded, while the type of accident in which the three were deceased was a collision of moving vehicles, which also resulted in the highest number of hospitalised (eight) and non-hospitalised (36) injured, with the rest divided between falls, the collision of a vehicle with an obstacle on the road, leaving the road, overturning on the road, and being run over.

According to the concurrent factors associated with the 63 accidents, it can be deduced that in 19 cases, excess speed played a role in the accident, with the most common factors being distracted while driving, not respecting priority, and not maintaining a safe distance, with most of these accidents occurring on conventional single-carriageways, a total of 36; followed by motorways, where 22 accidents were registered.

In the 2020 campaign carried out by the DGT on September 5 and 6, aimed at the control and surveillance of motorcycles, a total of 652 bikes were stopped on interurban roads, with 29 complaints being made – 4.45 per cent of the motorcycles stopped – of which, 25 were on conventional roads, and four on motorways, as reported by 101tv.es.

