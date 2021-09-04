The No-Feria fundraiser

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A No-Feria fundraiser
FERIA FANS: Raised €13,000 for deserving causes Photo credit: Almeria city hall

ALMERIA city hall distributed 12,500 fans commemorating the August Feria.

Although the fiestas were replaced by the “No-Feria” owing to Covid restrictions, the fans were snapped up over two days in Plaza Verde.

Urns installed for donations to the Casa de Nazaret residence for the elderly and the La Milagrosa social dining room raised €13,000, municipal sources announced.

Almeria’s mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco recently visited the Casa de Nazaret and the dining room, presenting each organisation with a cheque for €6,500.

This was the second year without a Feria and although city hall sold the fans in 2020 through Almeria’s Municipal Tourism Company (EMAT), it decided to use them to raise funds this year.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

