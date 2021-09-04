The No-Feria fundraiser

ALMERIA city hall distributed 12,500 fans commemorating the August Feria.

Although the fiestas were replaced by the “No-Feria” owing to Covid restrictions, the fans were snapped up over two days in Plaza Verde.

Urns installed for donations to the Casa de Nazaret residence for the elderly and the La Milagrosa social dining room raised €13,000, municipal sources announced.

Almeria’s mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco recently visited the Casa de Nazaret and the dining room, presenting each organisation with a cheque for €6,500.

This was the second year without a Feria and although city hall sold the fans in 2020 through Almeria’s Municipal Tourism Company (EMAT), it decided to use them to raise funds this year.