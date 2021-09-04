Promoting the past

ANTAS town hall recently introduced its 2020-2030 to promote the town through the El Argar archaeological site.

After three months of meetings and contacts at provincial, regional and ministerial level, Antas mayor Pedro Ridao and Culture councllor Pedro Rodriguez explained their vision to Antas residents.

This includes promoting the archaeological site and recreating three Algar dwellings that would be a draw for conducted tours, he predicted.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



El Elgar was an early Bronze Age settlement between 2200BC to 1500BC whose influence spread throughout Andalucia and as far as Murcia, Alicante and the Algarve (Portugal).