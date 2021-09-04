Promoting the past

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Promoting the past
ARGAR PLAN: Mayor Pedro Ridao explains Antas’ 10-year plan Photo credit: Antas town hall

ANTAS town hall recently introduced its 2020-2030 to promote the town through the El Argar archaeological site.

After three months of meetings and contacts at provincial, regional and ministerial level, Antas mayor Pedro Ridao and Culture councllor Pedro Rodriguez explained their vision to Antas residents.

This includes promoting the archaeological site and recreating three Algar dwellings that would be a draw for conducted tours, he predicted.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

El Elgar was an early Bronze Age settlement between 2200BC to 1500BC whose influence spread throughout Andalucia and as far as Murcia, Alicante and the Algarve (Portugal).

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here