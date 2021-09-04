No more leaks

PROVINCIAL council, the Diputacion, is spending more than €9 million on water infrastructure for municipalities served by Galasa.

Earlier this year, the Junta de Andalucia came to the rescue of the public sector company with a 15-year plan to settle the former regional government’s €10.319 million debt with Galasa.

“As well as guaranteeing best quality water, the Diputacion has taken over to save Galasa,” said Angel Escobar who heads the provincial council’s Public Works department.

“To do this we are implementing an Investment Plan to improve the supply networks’ efficiency, minimise leaks and use every last drop of water circulating in the company’s water pipes in the Levante and Almanzora areas,” Escobar declared.

Renewing waterpipes has not only reduced potential leaks but also solves the disruption caused when the water supply has to be cut off, he pointed out.

Arboleas is one of the latest municipalities to benefit from the Diputacion’s plan, with €450,000 improvements that include renewing 3,000 metres of water pipes in the town centre and the La Cinta, Rincon and El Prado districts, as well as Calle Huelva and Calle Almeria.