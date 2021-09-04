News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Linda Hall
NEW VENUE: The Dreambeach festival will be held on September 18 in Madrid Photo credit: lanuevacubierta.com

Madrid date THE Dreambeach techno pop festival held in Villaricos since 2013 will go ahead after all this year, but not in Almeria. It has relocated to La Nueva Cubierta arena in Leganes (Madrid) for a 12-hour event on September 18 for 4,500 people, 40 per cent of the venue’s usual capacity. 

Tiny turtles TWENTY loggerhead turtles hatched at the end of August from eggs discovered on Mojacar’s Granatilla beach last July.  The Junta’s Environment department has transferred them to Andalucia’s Marine Environment Centre (Cegma) in Algeciras where they will remain for a year until they have grown sufficiently to survive on being released.

Young jabbed BY early September, Almeria province had Andalucia’s highest proportion of  immunised adolescents, according to the Junta’s Health and Families department, as 58.9 per cent of the 12-19 age group have now received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.  This left approximately 14,000 who had yet to be vaccinated.

