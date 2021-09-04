Nerja hosts best of Andalucian football

On September 11, the Enrique Lopez Cuenca Municipal Stadium will bring together the best Andalucian football teams in the youngest category.

On September 11, the Enrique Lopez Cuenca Municipal Stadium will bring together the best Andalucian football teams in the youth category at the XXI Mateo David Bautista Memorial. It has been organised by the Nerja Council, through the Department of Sports, and the Veterans Club from Nerja.

Malaga CF, Tira Pichon, Real Betis A and B, Granada CF, Recreativo Granada, Sevilla CF, Cordoba CF, CD El Ejido and CD Nerja will meet.

The sporting event was presented by the Councillor for Sports, Daniel Rivas, and the president of the Nerja Veterans Club, Juan Jose Bautista, along with his brother, Luis Miguel Bautista, representing Mateo’s family, and the president of the CD Nerja, Jose Antonio Muelas.

“We resumed this important meeting in Nerja, which we were unable to celebrate last year due to the pandemic, and which is considered an Andalucian championship since it brings together the best teams. We invite the neighbours, and football fans especially to enjoy this championship,” said the councillor.

Juan Jose Bautista thanked Nerja Council and the Sports Department on behalf of the family for the support with the event and explained that the memorial will begin at 10 am, where two groups of five teams will each compete in two leagues, Gold and Silver.

The two best of each group will face each other, to be declared champion. The sports meeting will end with the delivery of trophies and awards to the best players.

