More than 170 classic cars go up for auction in a Tottenham warehouse

A stunning collection of more than 170 dust-covered cars, some dating back to the 1940s, that have been amassed over a ten-year period by an anonymous businessman, and stored in a 45,000 sq ft warehouse in North London, are to be auctioned off by a car enthusiast who revealed the news on Friday, September 3, of this collection worth an estimated £1million.

Stored in a huge warehouse in Tottenham, London, the collection apparently just grew and grew, as the collector purchased more classic cars, with the most expensive motor going up for auction being a red MG MGA sports car from 1960, with a price tag of £25,000.

Freddie Fison, a 35-year-old car lover who is a family friend of the collector, told MailOnline that he was organising the auction on his behalf, because the owners of the warehouse are the local council, and they have asked for the building back.

As Mr Fison explained, “Essentially, it’s a local businessman’s private collection. Over the last ten years he decided to build his collection, I think starting off with a Mercedes SL, having seen the popularity with the Pagoda, and how that raised in price, thought that would be a big investment and obviously a passion project”.

He continued, “He loves his cars, and since then has been collecting more and more. They were stored in a council-owned warehouse, and the council is now redeveloping the area and said they need the warehouse back – all 45,000 sq ft. Trying to find a new home for an indoor space in London for that size is not going to happen – times have changed in ten years”.

Adding, “Each car is an individual negotiation, each an individual journey from wherever it’s from in the country to collect, drive back and park back. What it has meant is we’ve got this fantastically beautiful visual of old cars covered in dust and bird poo. It’s rather romantic really”.

A 1948 MG is the oldest car on the auction list, but does not have any price attached to it, while the second-oldest is a 1952 MG YB, and a 1955 Morris Minor is the third-oldest, which has a guide price of £2,000.

Dealing with the sale of this collection is a company called ‘London Barn Finds’, who report that some of the vehicles are without number plates, but are all thought to be in working order, although they might need a bit of a clean!

Freddie Atkins, the popular car enthusiast and YouTuber, who goes by the name of ‘TheTFJJ’, visited the site and commented, “I’ve not seen anything like it before in my life. It’s basically an insane collection of Mercedes, Porsche, Volkswagen, lots and lots of classic cars – BMW as well. They’re all barn finds, they’re all being sold here and are coming up for sale with London Barn Finds on Instagram”.

The cars, which have a combined guide list total price of £942,700, could be seen in a viewing session on Bank Holiday Monday – with no money changing hands on the day and all sales made by sealed bids after the event, and any cars that do not sell, will apparently be put up for sale on eBay, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

