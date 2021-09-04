Maro Fair of Wonders cancelled

For the second year in a row, there will be no holiday events as a result of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The paediatric mayor of Maro, Encarnacion Moreno, the councillor for the Fiesta Mayor, Elena Galvez, together with Javier Lopez on behalf of the Board of Celebrations, have presented the Festival of Our Lady of Wonders of Maro, which is celebrated on days September 7 and 8.

For the second year in a row, there will be no holiday events as a result of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Encarnacion Moreno has thanked the people of Mareños and Mareñas for their understanding: “Since we have had to once again restrict traditional activities on the occasion of the patronal feast to a much smaller celebration.

“At this time, prudence and responsibility that has characterised our neighbours must continue to prevail so that we continue to be in good health, and thus next year we can commemorate this holiday normally and meet again with the joy that characterises us”.

Elena Galvez and Javier Lopez have detailed the planned activities that will begin on the 7th, with the virtual proclamation by the Maro Celebration Board, which can be seen on social networks.

At 5.30pm the brass band will go through the streets by Brasstown and at 6.00pm it will be followed by the coronation of the Queen and Knight of the Maro Fair at the Home and Social Centre and mass at the Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas Church.

At 6.30pm, an offering of non-perishable food and hygiene products for babies will be made for Caritas.

On September 8, the great day of Maro, the brass band will animate the afternoon again, and the second mass in honour of the patron will take place at 6.30pm presided over by the parish priest Petre Chelaru, which will feature the performance of the Rumba 2000 group from Mare

The use of the mask will be mandatory at all times and the distance must be complied with.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.