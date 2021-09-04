Malaga incidence rate falls below 200 for the first time in two months

Malaga incidence rate falls below 200 per 100,000 inhabitants for the first time in two months.

Malaga continues to advance favourably in the contagion de-escalation that began in early August after a whole month of increases were registered in July.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



With the data received on Friday from the Ministry of Health, the capital has managed to lower the cumulative incidence rate to 14 days below 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the first time in over two months.

This coincides with a recent lowering of restrictions announced by the Junta de Andalucia President, Juanma Moreno, and included an extension to opening hours for bars and restaurants.

On Friday, September 3, the incidence in the capital stood at 188.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks.

This shows the diminishing evolution of the pandemic in the capital of the Costa del Sol, which in one week has contracted by 92.9 points, although it is still among the most affected Andalucian capitals along with Seville (272.1 cases), Huelva (226.6 cases), Almería (194.2 cases) and Granada (174.6 cases). On the contrary, the least affected are Jaén (142.8 cases), Córdoba (132.2 cases) and Cádiz (111.7 cases).

Therefore, there is still a long way to go to stabilise the epidemiological situation but, if the trend is not modified, the capital will soon drop to a new transmission risk threshold, medium risk, which is determined for territories with an accumulated incidence rate of between 50 and 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Regarding the larger coastal municipalities, Estepona is the only one that remains at extreme risk of transmission (more than 250 cases), presenting a rate of 250.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the rest are between high risk and medium risk.

They are Marbella (231.6 cases), Benalmádena (221.28 cases), Torremolinos (199.52 cases), Mijas (153.40), Fuengirola (129.17 cases), Vélez-Málaga (127.4 cases) and Rincón de la Victoria (114.83 cases).

Regarding the cumulative incidence rate in the province, after a drop of almost 10 points in 24 hours, Malaga stands at 175.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which places it as the fourth least affected Andalucian province.

The situation in the rest is as follows: Huelva (272 cases), Seville (248.1 cases), Almería (193.6 cases), Jaén (180.9 cases), Córdoba (161.1 cases), Granada (161 cases) and Cádiz (156.2 cases).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.