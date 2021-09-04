Latest News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Summer school MORE than 3,000 children aged between three and 12 years of age attended summer schools during July and August in 65 municipalities with populations over 20,000. Part-financed by the Diputacion, the schools, which combined leisure activities and lessons, helped parents to coordinate work commitments with their children’s holidays.

Rock on ALMERIA group Negocio was the second confirmation for the Rock Albox Fest 2021, due to take place in Albox on November 6, following the announcement that Manolo Kabezabolo would also be a headliner. This will be the 36th edition of the Rock Festival usually held in late October.

More work UNEMPLOYMENT in Almeria province fell by 4.55 per cent in August, with a total of 64,320 without work, 3,064 fewer than in July, according to Ministry of Labour statistics. This year’s August figures are 17.7 per cent lower than those for last year when 77,650 people were unemployed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Not yet THE president of the Almeria Business-owners Confederation (Asempal), Jose Cano, has called for prudence regarding the national government’s plans to increase the minimum wage. Some sectors had experienced losses while others were catching their breath after an “extremely hard” 18 months with very narrow profit margins, Cano said.

Shark mania PANIC reined recently on Palomares’ Quitapellejos beach after a shark’s dorsal fin was spotted a few metres from the shore between the Akua and El Chumbo beach bars. Lifesavers said later they did not need to intervene as the swimmers rushed from the water of their own accord.

Smoother ride RESURFACING 11 kilometres of the A-334 will cost €886,243, of which 80 per cent will be financed by Europe’s Regional Development Fund. This section linking Purchena, Olula del Rio and Fines has been constantly used for 30 years and resurfacing will “substantially” improve the road, the Junta said.