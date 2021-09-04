Granada court gives a man four years for sexually abusing his granddaughter

A 59-YEAR-OLD man in Granada has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing his granddaughter



A Granada court has sentenced a 59-year-old man to four years in prison, and five years of probation, for sexually abusing his minor granddaughter in the house where she lived with him and the rest of the family after the girl’s parents separated.

In passing the sentence – which Europa Press has had access to – the defendant is also disqualified from indulging in any profession that involves regular and direct contact with minors for the next seven years, and is also prohibited from approaching within 200 metres of his granddaughter, or communicating with her, for another eight years.

