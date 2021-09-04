Dead dolphin found floating near a Barcelona beach

Chris King
Dead dolphin found floating near a Barcelona beach
Dead dolphin found floating near a Barcelona beach.

A GROUP of swimmers found a dead dolphin floating in the waters off Forum beach in Barcelona

A group of swimmers who were training in open water this Thursday morning, September 2, had the sad experience of finding a dead dolphin floating in the waters close to where they were swimming, off ​​the Forum beach in Barcelona.

They discovered the dolphin floating face down a few metres from the shoreline, but it had no visible injuries or marks, and as Gerard Alemany – coach of the Radikal Swim open water swimming club, who led the group of five divers – explained to Beteve, “The sea was quite rough when we saw it”, assuring the creature was not very big, around one and a half metres in length only.

Upon finding the dolphin, the swimmers immediately notified the Barcelona International Sailing Center (BISC) – from where they go to swim in the sea twice a week, throughout the year – and then alerted the authorities about the dead creature, because just this weekend there is a national racing competition due to take place in this area of ​​the coast.

Alemany told Betevé that it is the first time that he ever came into contact with a dolphin, which it would seem died of natural causes, but it is not an isolated event, since a few months ago, in May, a disoriented and very weak dolphin was also found on the breakwater of the Hotel W in the city, but it died shortly before reaching the beach, when the staff of the CRAM Foundation I was assisting him, plus, a little earlier, in February, two dead dolphins were also found on Gava beach, as reported by elperiodico.com.

