Cheryl makes a return as headliner at Mighty Hoopla
Cheryl makes a return as headliner at Mighty Hoopla. image: twitter

THE Mighty Hoopla festival has secured Cheryl as its headline act, her first appearance in two years after taking a break from music and having a baby

Cheryl is back, after a two-year break, with the 38-year-old pop star being announced as the headline act for the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park, London, tonight, Saturday, September 4, where fans can catch her musical comeback on the big stage.

Having taken a break from her musical work, and as a judge on television, Cheryl stepped back to focus on her now four-year-old son, Bear, and the organisers of the Mighty Hoopla festival couldn’t hide their delight at signing her up, issuing a statement about her hotly-anticipated return, “We are thrilled that this year’s Hoopla will be closed by one of the millennium’s most iconic pop stars”.

Adding, “Having risen to fame in one of biggest girl groups of the 21st century, Cheryl has since gone on to release five number-one singles in the UK – the first British female solo artist to achieve this feat. Revellers can expect to hear smash hits ‘Fight for This Love’, ‘Call My Name’ and ‘Crazy Stupid Love’, in a pop-tastic set that’s sure to blow your military hats off”.

Clearly ecstatic about hitting the stage again, Cheryl posted a photo online with her dancers at a rehearsal, simply captioned, “Hoopla…you ready?!”.

Recently Cheryl hosted ‘Me & R&B’ for BBC Sounds, a show that had been touted as a ‘passionate love letter’ to the genre of R&B, but she became embroiled in a serious backlash from critics who accused her of never actually having recorded an R&B track, and that a black R&B artist should have been given the role.


Nathalie Emmanuel, the Game Of Thrones actress stopped short of naming her, but in a tweet appeared to be directing her message at Cheryl, as she wrote, “Like RnB music hasn’t been appropriated enough… Had its narrative controlled over and over by those who weren’t the originators”, as reported by metro.co.uk.

Thank you for reading, and don't forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

