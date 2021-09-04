Cheryl makes a return as headliner at Mighty Hoopla

Cheryl is back, after a two-year break, with the 38-year-old pop star being announced as the headline act for the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park, London, tonight, Saturday, September 4, where fans can catch her musical comeback on the big stage.

Having taken a break from her musical work, and as a judge on television, Cheryl stepped back to focus on her now four-year-old son, Bear, and the organisers of the Mighty Hoopla festival couldn’t hide their delight at signing her up, issuing a statement about her hotly-anticipated return, “We are thrilled that this year’s Hoopla will be closed by one of the millennium’s most iconic pop stars”.

Adding, “Having risen to fame in one of biggest girl groups of the 21st century, Cheryl has since gone on to release five number-one singles in the UK – the first British female solo artist to achieve this feat. Revellers can expect to hear smash hits ‘Fight for This Love’, ‘Call My Name’ and ‘Crazy Stupid Love’, in a pop-tastic set that’s sure to blow your military hats off”.

Clearly ecstatic about hitting the stage again, Cheryl posted a photo online with her dancers at a rehearsal, simply captioned, “Hoopla…you ready?!”.

Recently Cheryl hosted ‘Me & R&B’ for BBC Sounds, a show that had been touted as a ‘passionate love letter’ to the genre of R&B, but she became embroiled in a serious backlash from critics who accused her of never actually having recorded an R&B track, and that a black R&B artist should have been given the role.

Nathalie Emmanuel, the Game Of Thrones actress stopped short of naming her, but in a tweet appeared to be directing her message at Cheryl, as she wrote, “Like RnB music hasn’t been appropriated enough… Had its narrative controlled over and over by those who weren’t the originators”, as reported by metro.co.uk.

