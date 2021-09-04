Brits would rather go on a walk with their pet than their partner

Alzheimer’s Society survey reveals new data ahead of Memory Walk 2021, which starts this Autumn, with 44 per cent of pet owners saying they would rather walk with their pets than their partners.

New data from Alzheimer’s Society, released ahead of its flagship Memory Walk events this Autumn, reveals that 44 per cent of the nation’s pet owners would prefer to take a walk with their four-legged friends over their partner.

Of this figure, 13 per cent did not have a walkable pet but said they would still rather walk with their pet over their partner.

The survey, funded by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery, also revealed that of pet owners, women are 10 per cent more likely to pick their pet compared to men, and around half of animal-loving 16–24-year-olds would also pick their pet over their partner, compared to just 30 per cent of 55-73-year olds.

Alzheimer’s Society is calling on everyone to don their walking gear and take part in Memory Walk 2021 to unite against dementia.

People can join one of 19 organised walks taking place across the UK, or they can organise their own with friends and family at a location of their choice.

Covid has hit people with dementia the hardest, accounting for over a quarter of all deaths in the UK. Prolonged isolation, social care service reductions and a loss of routine and social interaction have led to shocking levels of decline in thousands of people with dementia.

Alzheimer’s Society’s support services, like its Dementia Connect support line, have been used over five and a half million times since lockdown began in March 2020.

Alzheimer’s Society is asking people to put their best foot forward and raise what they can to support the 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK.

Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador and Actor, Vicky McClure said: “After so long being cooped up in lockdown, it’s going to be really emotional to see lots of people taking part in Memory Walks across the three nations.

“I absolutely love supporting Memory Walks – it’s an incredible feeling coming together to walk with lots of other people who are also remembering loved ones with dementia, and it’s also great to be able to get out walking together.

“People with dementia were so cruelly affected by the pandemic – they need our support more than ever – so please join me in signing up to take part in Memory Walk, whether on your own or at an event and help us unite against dementia.”

