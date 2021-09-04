Bournemouth Air Festival ‘wing walker’ display plane crashes into the sea

AN AIRCRAFT has crashed into the sea off the coast of Dorset during an ariel display in the Bournemouth Air Festival, with a ‘wing walker’ strapped to the top of the plane at the time



A miraculous escape occurred this afternoon, Saturday, September 4, during an airshow display that was a part of the Bournemouth Air Festival, as horrified witnesses watched while a female ‘wing walker‘ and her pilot crashed into the sea, after suffering what was believed to have been an engine problem.

The aircraft came down near to the millionaire’s coastal resort of Sandbanks – the small peninsula that crosses the mouth of Poole harbour – with the female ariel performer still strapped to the top of its wings as it hit the water and quickly sank beneath the surface, but, incredibly, neither the wing walker, nor her pilot was injured in the impact, and both managed to get out of the plane and swim to safety.

Images and videos of the crash have flooded social media, showing how the plane turned upside down as it impacted the water, somehow managing to avoid hitting the dozens of boats that were moored up in nearby Poole harbour, with the massive Sandbanks Ferry also positioned close to where the aircraft came down.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police spokesperson commented, “The aircraft was part of the Bournemouth Air Festival flight schedule with two people reported to be on board. Both occupants have been rescued and are reported to have sustained minor injuries. They are receiving treatment by the ambulance service”,

Adding, “An investigation is underway and we would please ask members of the public to avoid the area and the harbour, to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. A police cordon is currently in place”.

SkyScanWorld, the Aircraft tracking app, posted online, “One of the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers has ditched into the water near to Poole. Been confirmed both wing walker and pilot are ok”.

The event’s organisers tweeted, “There has been an incident involving one of the displays away from the display area. The crew are safe and sound and are being looked after by the emergency services. As a result, flying has been suspended until further notice. We will update you early this evening”.

