Top-quality water

DESALINATION PLANT: Will end Roquetas water supply problems, Carmen Crespo explains Photo credit: Roquetas town hall

THE contract for Roquetas’ €14.7 million desalination plant will be awarded before the end of this year.

Carmen Crespo, who heads the regional government’s Sustainable Development department, was accompanied by Roquetas’s mayor Gabriel Amat and Infrastructures director Sergio Arjona as she detailed the upcoming project.

Roquetas will be the first in the province’s Poniente area to be supplied exclusively with good-quality desalinated water.  This will bring to an end previous shortages in a municipality whose population of more than 100,000 doubles to 200,000 during the summer season, Amat pointed out.

“The Junta will be achieving three goals with this desalination plant,” Crespo explained.

“We shall be improving the quality of a basic service like water in a large tourism centre,” she said.

“We shall have better water management, reducing losses in a dry territory that is suffering the effects of climate change.  And we shall be putting to good use the water rates that Andalucia residents pay,” Crespo concluded.


The project is also going to generate 225 jobs while installing the infrastructure will be a huge undertaking as its 12 kilometres of pipeline will cross the municipality from east to west.

Of these, eight kilometres will be entirely new while four more will be rehabilitated: “We’re talking about a pipeline that is 40 years old,” Crespo said.


