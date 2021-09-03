Ten myths around electric vehicles

Pamela Barbato, the creator of Action Net Zero Bristol and its partners, are urging people and businesses to switch to greener, cleaner transport including electric vehicles.

This includes switching to electric vehicles to reduce air pollution and cut emissions.

Pamela, who set up Action Net Zero Bristol to encourage and support the city’s residents and businesses to transition to greener behaviour.

Electric vehicles are increasing in popularity with around 260,000 in the UK according to the latest available data. Between 2016 and 2020, there has also been a 220 per cent increase in public charging points as the infrastructure continues to grow. It’s now far more common to see charging points in public car parks, large supermarket cars parks and motorway service stations and you can now share your neighbour’s charger too (with their permission of course).

Pam wants to explore some of the myths around driving electric vehicles, ie EVs:

Cannot do long journeys: There will not be enough charge for long journeys. The average mileage we all do each day is 20 miles. For longer journeys, you can open your EV app and plan a charging stop en route, usually to tie in with a comfort break.

EVs are unaffordable: EVs can be more expensive to buy outright if you are used to driving a smaller car however the running costs in tax, servicing, insurance and fuel are much lower. There are many leasing options and the car sector believes leasing will become increasingly common anyway.

Electricity bills will rocket: On average to charge an EV overnight for a month will cost less than one tank of traditional petrol or diesel fuel. Also, many renewable electricity providers offer “smart energy” tariffs where you charge up at optimum times of the day and night. These can save up to £500 a year on fuel bills.

The batteries are dangerous and could catch fire: The batteries are designed to be safe and are positioned in a place which is less vulnerable if a collision occurs. Also, they are far less dangerous than having litres of highly flammable fuel in a fuel tank.

The battery will die after a year or two: Simply not true. These batteries have capacity after hundreds of thousands of miles. Even if something should occur, warranties are available with some models for up to eight years.

Driving an EV is like driving a golf buggy: Not true again. EVs have a lower centre of gravity due to the position of the battery so they actually handle better than many of their petrol or diesel equivalent (why not test drive one to see?)

What if I drive through water?: The batteries are sealed and waterproof and there is no exhaust pipe so you will not stall.

I cannot have an EV as I drive a van for work: Electric vans are now available with a range of up to 200km and increasing. Running costs per month are much cheaper.

Green emission zones and congestion charging: in some cities these charges, which are significant, are already in place with others coming on stream over the next few years. In some cases, EVs will be exempt from these charges, especially in London.

I have a business with a fleet of vehicles so it will not work: The average cost per EV per mile is 1p in running costs for a business compared with 8 to ten pence for a fossil fuel alternative. This will actually support a healthier cash flow.

