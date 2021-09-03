Taking care of of our pets’ eyes

IT is important not to neglect the eye health of dogs and cats as it can lead to a serious loss of their visual ability.

Owners must be vigilant and recognise the symptoms of impaired eye health. These are the most common symptoms:

Redness of the eyes.

Eye discharge

Swelling eyelids.

Cloudy appearance of the eye

Signs of pain: eyes closed, scratching the face

Signs of anxiety or hesitation when in new places

Your dog stumbles with objects and suddenly does not want to go up or downstairs or jump on furniture, which he normally did.

It is important to visit the vet regularly and especially if you observe any of these signs.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Costablanca Sur:

Centro Veterinario de Diagnóstico por Imagen de Levante

C/Los Arcos 23, Ciudad Quesada Rojales. Tel: +34 609 779 109

www.resonanciaveterinaria.es

Costablanca Norte:

Anicura Marina Baixa Hospital Veterinario

www.veterinariamarinabaixa.com