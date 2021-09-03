Spanish Wills. Why we must have one if we have assets in Spain

BEING an owner of a property or any other asset; bank account, investments, car, etc in Spain, is reason enough to have a Spanish Will drafted irrespective of your nationality as there are many additional advantages to having a Spanish Will.

Some of these advantages are:

1.) The existence of a Spanish Will is a cost effective means of simplifying the handling of your affairs.

Many people rely upon their national Wills or even worse, on their national Intestacy rules where there is no Will at all to deal with their Spanish estate. Unfortunately, however, without a Spanish Will no action can be taken in Spain until the Grant of Probate of your English estate has been finalised (or the equivalent in another country). This can take a very long time, and there will be more expenses in translation and implementing a foreign Will in Spain for your Spanish assets.

2.) As per the European Regulation 650/2012 you can chose your national law to apply to your succession.

By making a Will you will be able to choose your national law to apply for your inheritance in Spain, and that is good, as you can avoid Spanish Law to govern your Spanish inheritance, as the Spanish Law forces to leave the majority of the assets (2/3) to the descendants, not being able for example to leave them to your spouse.

3.) A closely related topic is Inheritance Tax.

Having a Spanish Will will allow you to fulfil your tax obligation in the six months, that as per the Spanish law you have to pay the IHT in Spain. Without a Spanish Will it is possible that it will take more than six months to get the Grant of Probate, so, making a Spanish Will will save you from paying delayed interest on the taxes.

Also, with a proper Will explanation and tax strategy, you can minimise the future Inheritance Tax for your beneficiaries.

As per our last articles, and bearing in mind the last court precedents of the Spanish Supreme Court, even after Brexit, the UK citizen will be able to enjoy the same inheritance tax benefits like the residents of Spain, so, bearing in mind the new courts interpretation, a Spanish Will could be done minimising the IHT, without the need for setting up companies or other IHT tax advice that long term are not tax efficient.

4.) Sometimes (due to the amount of the estate etc) when an English person passes away there is NO need to get a Probate as long as he has a valid Spanish Will, BUT if this person does not have a Spanish Will, then normally the Spanish authorities will need to see the Grant of Probate before dealing with the Spanish estate.

5.) You can also use the Spanish Will to name a Spanish Albacea, equivalent to the executor, this could help your Will to be executed properly and to make sure that your wishes are fulfilled, and will simplify the whole process, as for example, if your heirs are out of Spain, the executor could prepare all the documents, and get all the certificates ready for the inheritance to be signed by your beneficiaries, without the need to come to Spain several times to get the documents needed.

The information provided in this article is not intended to be legal advice, it merely conveys information related to legal issues.