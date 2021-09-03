Spain aims for 90 per cent vaccinated against Covid

Spain will aim to have 90 per cent of people vaccinated against Covid-19.

After passing the 70 per cent mark at the end of August, Spain will aim to have 90 per cent of people vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

However, he did not specify a date for the 90 per cent milestone.

“We have shown that when Spanish society unites there is no one to stop us. We are going for 90 per cent,” Sanchez said on September 2.

“We are closer to overcoming the pandemic. Spain leads the vaccination of the 20 most important economies in the world. In a country like ours in which we do not recognise the merits that we achieve, the success of this vaccination is a lesson from the best of patriotism,” he added.

From August 20 to 26 , the regional governments performed 474,265 PCR tests, an average of 67,752 per day.

In the same period, they carried out 267,018 antigen tests, an average of 38,145 per day. Added to the PCR tests performed, this gives a total of 741,283 tests done in this period, 105,897 per day, a one per cent increase in the number of tests performed, at a rate of 1,177.87 per 1,000 inhabitants.

