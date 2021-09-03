Sheep left feeling sheepish after netting mishap

A sheep who got herself tangled in football goal netting was safely rescued by the RSPCA – in an incident which may have left her feeling a little ‘sheepish’!

The charity was contacted by a concerned homeowner who found the sheep in their garden in Bury Road, Rossendale, on Sunday, August 22.

When inspector Vicki McDonald arrived, she could see that the animal had got the netting tangled around their neck – and had been thrashing around in a panic.

Vicki said: “Sheep are naturally very wary of humans and this sheep did start to thrash as I approached her, however it was really important to subdue her and to get her free before she seriously harmed herself.”

Their animal rescuers are trained to deal with such situations and thankfully Vicky was able to carefully subdue the sheep and untangle the netting from her neck.

“I checked her over and she was absolutely fine – apart from perhaps feeling a little sheepish!” said Vicki, who then released the sheep back into the neighbouring field where she came from.

Netting can pose a hazard to all animals, particularly if they stress while trapped as they could thrash around while trying to free themselves.

Their advice is to put netting away when not in use to avoid these types of incidents happening.

