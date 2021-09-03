Self-defence for women

Linda Hall
FREE WORKSHOP: Cope with aggression in Alfaz

ALFAZ town hall is offering a free course in the Kray Maga self-defence system for women.

This will be held between 11am and 12 noon at the Pau Gasol sports centre on September 18, September 25 and October 2, announced Equality councillor Rocio Guijarro.

Minimum age is 13 and minors should be accompanied by an adult, the councillor added.

All those wishing to take part should apply with an email to the [email protected] address.

The Kray Maga system, developed in Israel in the 1940s is easy to learn and effective against all types of aggression likely to occur in day-to-day life.

The effective technique teaches how to use an attacker’s weak points and will help women to deal with possible aggression, whether in the street or at home, Guijarro said.


