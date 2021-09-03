Robbery at San Pedro vaccination centre forces a change to appointment schedules

A ROBBERY at the vaccination centre that had been set up in a warehouse on the old San Pedro de Alcantra fairground has forced a change to appointment schedules



Patricia Navarro, the Junta de Andalucia’s representative in Malaga reported during a press conference on Thursday, September 2, that due to a robbery at the vaccination centre in the Marbella municipality of San Pedro de Alcantara, it has been necessary to rearrange the appointments of some of the people scheduled for the next few days.

When asked at the press conference, Ms Navarro confirmed that the police are carrying out an investigation into the robbery, during which the thieves escaped with computers and air conditioning units from the centre which had been set up and located in an industrial warehouse of the old San Pedro fairgrounds.

She explained that they are busy trying to reorganise the vaccination shifts, in order to now facilitate people only during the cooler hours of the day, between 8an and midday, to enable the immunisation process in the centre to, “continue with the greatest normality within these unfortunate circumstances”.

“With the temperatures we have, it is not possible to be without air conditioning, and, in addition, the high temperatures also affect the correct conservation of the vaccines”, he pointed out, as reported by malagahoy.es.

