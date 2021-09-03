River Racons solution needed

FISH are dying in the River Racons owing to lack of oxygen and invasive plants.

Pego’s Environment councillor Laura Castella explained that this happens each summer when the water level drops in the river. Non-native aquatic plants also occupy more space.

The town hall has asked the Confederacion Hidrografica del Jucar (CHJ), responsible for the Jucar basin’s waterways, to take action, the councillor said.

“But the CHJ does nothing,” she lamented.

Steps taken by the town hall have done little to improve the situation, Castella added.

“We spend money, we remove plants, but after two months everything is the same again,” she admitted, as she called on the CHJ for a solution.