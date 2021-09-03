Renfe strike this Friday affects the Ave, medium distance, and Cercanias in Malaga

THE RENFE strike this Friday, September 3, will affect the AVE, medium distance, and Cercanias train services in Malaga

A strike called by the SFF-CGT union for today, Friday, September 3, has caused train operator Renfe to cancel several train services leaving or operating within the province of Malaga.

In a statement, Renfe has indicated that the services affected by the strike are the Madrid-Malaga Ave trains with departures from Malaga at 12.00 midday, and 7pm, while from Madrid, it affects the departures at 11.35 am, and 6.30pm.

The Sevilla-Malaga Avant services with departures at 6.45 am from Malaga, and from Sevilla at 12.50pm are cancelled, while the Malaga-Sevilla medium-distance train leaving Malaga at 5.19pm, and from Sevilla at 6.48pm are also cut.

On the Cercanias lines C1 and C2, 17 of the 104 trains that serve Line C1 Malaga-Fuengirola, and three of the 20 that cover the C-2 Malaga-Alora route have been cancelled from the schedules.

Despite the cancellations, Renfe has assured that all affected travelers will be offered a place on the next available train, or the option to change or cancel the ticket at no cost, and passengers are reminded that they can check all the services on the Renfe website at www.renfe.com, or by telephone on 912 320 320, and of course, via station information points.

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda has drawn up a decree of essential services, in order to guarantee the mobility of citizens during this Friday, a day of the week that always experiences a busy influx of travellers.

These minimum services still guarantee the circulation of 78 per cent of High Speed​​/Long Distance trains, 56 per cent of Medium Distance services. and 100 percent of Cercanias during rush hour – from 6am to 9am, from 1.30pm to 2pm, 3.30pm to 4pm, and 6.30pm to 8.30pm – as well as 75 per cent during the rest of the day

The reasons that have led to the CGT union calling this strike – which will also be accompanied by a demonstration at 10.30am in front of the Maria Zambrano station – are the lack of response from the company to its requests for the incorporation of two more people in the sales service; set the Cercanias staff; the cease outsourcing of the ticket office service at the Alora station; the extension of line C2 to La Roda de Andalucia; the recovery of all the AVE routes prior to the pandemic, as well as the Cercanias C2 and the medium distance routes to Ronda, among other demands, as reported by laopinindemalaga.es.

