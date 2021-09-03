Parents reported for abuse in Spain will no longer be able to visit their children.

IN A REFORM of the Civil Code in Spain, a new law passed today, Friday, September 3, will prohibit parents reported for abuse from visiting their children

Parents denounced for mistreatment of their children will not be able to visit them from this Friday, 3 September, after a reform of the Civil Code came into force, aimed at giving judges the necessary tools to be able to modulate visiting arrangements quickly, if they believe that this decision is in the best interests of the child, as opposed to the current processes which are longer, and drawn out.

The regulation, which was approved in Congress on 20 May, includes a re-wording of Article 94 of the Civil Code, and states that “the establishment of a visiting or stay regime will not proceed, and if it does exist, it will be suspended, with respect to the parent who is involved in criminal proceedings initiated for threatening the life, physical integrity, freedom, moral integrity, or sexual freedom and indemnity of the other spouse or their children”.

It continues, “Nor shall it be applicable when the judicial authority notices, from the allegations of the parties and the evidence gathered, the existence of well-founded indications of domestic or gender-based violence. However, the judicial authority may establish a regime of visitation, communication, or stay in a decision based on the best interests of the minor, or on the will, wishes, and preferences of the elderly disabled person in need of support, and after an assessment of the situation of the parent-child relationship”.