News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Past times WORK on renewing water pipes in Altea la Vieja revealed archaeological remains believed to be 2,500 years old which are currently being studied by Alicante University experts. They include fragments of domestic pottery suggesting that the town was once an inhabited Iberian settlement, said archaeologist Pedro Jaime Zaragozi.

Pure air BENIDORM town hall has spent €90,000 on 237 air purifiers for infants and primary schools where children have not yet received the anti-Covid vaccination. They will also be installed in school dining rooms as well as Instituto high schools, the Dance Conservatoire and centres for the functionally diverse.

First mangoes THE first Alicante-grown mangoes are now on sale, which are available only at Corte Ingles supermarkets and outlets. The plantations are located three kilometres inland on the lower slopes of a mountain that has an ideal tropical microclimate with high temperatures and little frost, explained growers Iberica Fresh.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Post it DENIA town hall is to install another 840 post boxes in outlying districts to compensate for the absence of door-to-door deliveries by postal service Correos. These will be added to existing post-box points in Les Deveses, which will receive an additional 24, Les Marines (192) and Rotes-Montgo (624).

Safer route ACCORDING to instructions from the Generalitat’s Education department, teachers will no longer be obliged to take pupils temperature before they enter school, which is now considered parents’ responsibility. Despite this new information, Alicante province’s 130 recognised nursery schools announced that they intend continuing the practice on safety grounds.

Holiday lets COSTA BLANCA holiday apartments were used by 153,771 visitors last July compared with 59,318 in July 2020, according to Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE). Overall, Valencian Community holiday accommodation was occupied by 287,829 tourists for 1.8 million overnight stays, 52 per cent of which were in Alicante province.