Applications for Nerja Council Job Bank opens on Tuesday

Next Tuesday, September 7, the deadline for submitting applications for the Job Bank will open in Nerja.

Next Tuesday, September 7, the deadline for submitting applications for the Job Bank will open after approval by the Governing Board This has been announced by the Councillor for Human Resources, Angela Diaz, who indicates that: “We will cover the temporary needs of staff in the Town Council with the hiring of Nerjeños and Mareños, for a period of 6 months, to carry out painting, gardening, and masonry work, cleaning and concierge”.

Regarding the application process, the councillor details that “as of Tuesday, the interested parties will have 15 calendar days, ending the period on September 21.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The application, together with the required documentation, must be submitted to the Entry Register, which will extend its hours from 8am to 1:30pm and in the afternoons from 5pm to 8pm. They may also be submitted electronically through the electronic headquarters.

“The call and applications will be available on the municipal website and at the Municipal Citizen Service Office, where they will also be able to find out about the Bases, requirements and necessary documentation” the councillor announced.

Regarding the selection procedure, it will be a merit contest and an interview about the functions to be performed in the requested job position. For the officer categories, a practical test is included.

The Councillor for Human Resources thanks the Municipal Adelante Group for their contributions after having submitted the document for the consideration of all the political parties with municipal representation, as well as the collaboration of the Company Committee, a body representing workers made up of UGT, CCOO and CSIF.

Application: JOB EXCHANGE APPLICATION

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.