Matt Hancock’s JustGiving page trolled

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has kept a relatively low profile since his exit from government, however, he recently set up his own fundraising page for the London Marathon – and it has inevitably been trolled by hundreds.

Matt Hancock's trolled justgiving page is worth a little scroll. Makes one proud to be British. https://t.co/LfGfuJkMha — Patrick Grant (@paddygrant) September 1, 2021

Hancock’s JustGiving page has managed to rake in over £2,600 for St Nicholas Hospice Care so far, however, most donors have used spoof names accompanied by scathing messages.

Spoof names include the likes of “Martha Hancock”, “Dom Raab” and “Tax Payer”.

Many of the comments are too explicit to share, but here are some of the cleaner quick-witted ones: “Tax Payer”, who pledged £2, says: “I’m donating the pay rise you gave NHS staff in recognition for the self-sacrifices they made while you s****ed your PA.”

One from a person named only as “GTTO” reads: “Love the work that hospices do hate the c*** that Tories do. PS. Don’t grab a woman’s behind [like] that. It’s juvenile.”.

And a third, who called themselves “Covid-19”, also gave £2, with the message: “Thanks for everything mate!”

Sharing his fundraising “story” on the fundraising page, Hancock said that this will be his “first London Marathon” and that he’s “already started training.”

His statement reads: “I’ve decided to run the 2021 London Marathon in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

“St Nicholas Hospice Care is a fantastic charity working in my constituency of West Suffolk, who look to give help, support and advice to those who are living with long-term and life-threatening illnesses.

“The Hospice sees around 2000 people each year and any money donated will makes [sic] a real difference to people’s lives.”

Unsurprisingly, the option to leave a comment on the page has since been turned off.

