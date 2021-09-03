Isis ‘Beatles’ member accused of beheadings pleads guilty over US hostage deaths.

An Isis ‘Beatles’ gang member accused of beheading Western hostages for the terror group now faces life behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple charges in a US federal court.

Alexanda Amon Kotey, 37, was one four IS militants gang members nicknamed “the Beatles” by their captives due to their British accents.

The cell – said to be made up of ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, known as Jihadi John, Aine Davis, El Shafee Elsheikh and Kotey – was allegedly responsible for the brutal killings of a number of Western and Japanese captives, including Britons Alan Henning and David Haines.

The slayings sparked outrage and revulsion around the world after being broadcast in graphic detail.

Kotey, who grew up in London, attended a two-hour change of plea hearing at US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday, pleading guilty to all eight charges.

Court records show Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, a Sudanese-born British resident extradited to the United States with Kotey, face charges that include hostage-taking resulting in death and conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists.

The court was told that Kotey has agreed to fully co-operate with authorities as part of his plea agreement.

Kotey addressed the court to outline his involvement in the atrocities. He was repeatedly interrupted by District Judge TS Ellis who told him his statement was more suitable for the sentencing hearing.

In a prepared summary, he said he left the UK for Syria in August 2012 alongside Emwazi.

