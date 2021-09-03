Hunting eagle-owl run down

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Hunting eagle-owl run down
EAGLE-OWL: Protected species hunts at night Photo credit: Mike Prince

AN eagle-owl was recently run over in the early hours on the motorway between Retamar and El Pita.

The bird was in the middle of the road and the driver was unable to avoid running into it, he explained on contacting the 112 Emergency Number immediately after the accident.

Eagle-owls, a protected species that hunts at night, are large and after hitting the bird the car hit the crash barrier and was badly damaged, although the driver was unhurt.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

This was just a few metres away from the spot where an Iberian lynx was run over in July last year.

According to the Almeria Traffic Authority, animals have been responsible for around 1,000 incidents since 2015 when records were first kept.

Generally the accidents are caused by wild boars, dogs and occasionally goats, a spokesman said.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here